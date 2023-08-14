News & Insights

PhenomeX Q2 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Monday reported second-quarter net loss of $50.2 million or $0.51 per share, compared to $25.7 million or $0.38 per share last year.

Revenue was $14.1 million for the second quarter, comprised of $12.1 million of Optofluidics revenue and $2.0 million of Proteomics revenue. Platform revenue was $6.5 million and recurring revenue was $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.32 per share on revenues of $17.35 million.

Looking ahead, PhenomeX reiterates full year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $75 to $85 million dollars.

