PhenixFIN Q1 Earnings Down

(RTTNews) - PhenixFIN Corp. (PFX, PFXNZ), Friday announced a decline in first-quarter earnings per share, compared to the prior year.

In the pre-market hours, shares are down 0.92 percent.

Net investment income for the quarter was $1.6 million, while total net expenses were $4.6 million. The earnings per share was $1.22, down from $2.19 last year.

PhenixFIN recorded a net realized gain of $1.2 million and a net unrealized loss of $0.3 million.

The net asset value, as of December 31, 2024, was $162.8 million, or $80.59 per share.

The Board declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share to be paid on February 18, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2025.

