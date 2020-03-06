Phase 2 ENT biotech Lyra Therapeutics files for a $58 million IPO

Lyra Therapeutics, a Phase 2 biotech targeting ear, nose, and throat diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $58 million in an initial public offering.



The Watertown, MA-based company was founded in 2005 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LYRA. BofA Securities, Jefferies and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



