Phase 2 ENT biotech Lyra Therapeutics files for a $58 million IPO
Lyra Therapeutics, a Phase 2 biotech targeting ear, nose, and throat diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $58 million in an initial public offering.
The Watertown, MA-based company was founded in 2005 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LYRA. BofA Securities, Jefferies and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Cannabis SPAC Collective Growth Corp files for a $150 million IPO
- Cloud-based construction software provider Procore Technologies files for an estimated $400 million IPO
- US IPO Week Ahead: Waste giant GFL recycles its billion-dollar IPO
- IPO Weekly Recap: Yes, the IPO Market has caught the coronavirus