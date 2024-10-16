Pharvaris (PHVS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pharvaris NV (Symbol: PHVS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.53, changing hands as high as $22.12 per share. Pharvaris NV shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHVS's low point in its 52 week range is $15 per share, with $33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.50.

