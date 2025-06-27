Pharvaris Announces Acceptance of Abstracts for Presentation at 2025 US Hereditary Angioedema Association National Summit

Pharvaris announced abstract acceptances for the 2025 National Summit on hereditary angioedema, featuring multiple poster presentations on deucrictibant.

Pharvaris, a biopharmaceutical company based in Zug, Switzerland, announced that abstracts for multiple presentations have been accepted for the 2025 National Summit of the US Hereditary Angioedema Association, scheduled for July 10-13 in Baltimore, Maryland. The presentations will focus on the long-term safety and efficacy of their oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist, deucrictibant, in treating hereditary angioedema (HAE). Dr. Michael E. Manning will present findings from the CHAPTER-1 open-label extension study, while other studies will explore various aspects of deucrictibant's effectiveness compared to standard care. Pharvaris is committed to developing oral therapies that offer the efficacy of injectables and the tolerability of oral treatments for patients with bradykinin-mediated diseases. For additional information, interested parties can access the presentations on the Pharvaris website.

Potential Positives

Acceptance of multiple abstracts for presentation at a significant national summit highlights Pharvaris's commitment to advancing research in hereditary angioedema, showcasing their leadership in the field.

Presentation of data on the long-term safety and efficacy of oral deucrictibant reinforces the company's innovative approach to treating bradykinin-mediated diseases, potentially improving patient health outcomes.

Engagement with the medical community by participating in the summit provides an opportunity for Pharvaris to increase visibility, foster collaborations, and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide specific results or data from the referenced studies, which leaves uncertainty about the effectiveness and safety of the company's product, deucrictibant, potentially raising concerns among investors and stakeholders.



The focus on upcoming presentations at a conference might suggest that the company is still in the research phase rather than having a commercially viable product, which could affect investor confidence.



The lack of detailed information regarding the acceptance of abstracts and the content of the upcoming presentations could imply that the company is not yet ready to share significant findings, which could be viewed as a red flag by analysts and investors.

FAQ

What is Pharvaris focused on developing?

Pharvaris is developing oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists for bradykinin-mediated diseases like hereditary angioedema.

When will Pharvaris present at the National Summit?

Pharvaris will present abstracts from July 10-13, 2025, at the US Hereditary Angioedema Association's National Summit.

Who will present the safety and efficacy study results?

Michael E. Manning, M.D. will present the long-term safety and efficacy results of oral deucrictibant.

Where can I find the poster presentations?

The poster presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website during the event.

What studies is Pharvaris currently conducting?

Pharvaris is conducting pivotal Phase 3 studies for both the prevention and on-demand treatment of HAE attacks.

ZUG, Switzerland, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pharvaris



(Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced the acceptance of abstracts for presentation at the US Hereditary Angioedema Association's 2025 National Summit to be held from July 10-13, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland.





Details of the presentations are as follows:









Title:



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: Data Snapshot Results of the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study







Presenter:



Michael E. Manning, M.D.







Format:



Poster Presentation, #22







Date, time:



Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: Data Snapshot Results of the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study Michael E. Manning, M.D. Poster Presentation, #22 Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET





Title:



Long-Term Prophylactic Treatment with Oral Deucrictibant Improves Disease Control and Health-Related Quality of Life in Participants with Hereditary Angioedema: CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study







Presenter:



Michael E. Manning, M.D.







Format:



Poster Presentation, #20







Date, time:



Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET



Long-Term Prophylactic Treatment with Oral Deucrictibant Improves Disease Control and Health-Related Quality of Life in Participants with Hereditary Angioedema: CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study Michael E. Manning, M.D. Poster Presentation, #20 Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET





Title:



CHAPTER-3 Phase 3 Trial Design: Efficacy and Safety of the Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant Extended-Release Tablet for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks







Presenter:



H. Henry Li, M.D., Ph.D.







Format:



Poster Presentation, #5







Date, time:



Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET



CHAPTER-3 Phase 3 Trial Design: Efficacy and Safety of the Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant Extended-Release Tablet for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks H. Henry Li, M.D., Ph.D. Poster Presentation, #5 Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET





Title:



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study







Presenter:



Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.







Format:



Poster Presentation, #23







Date, time:



Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S. Poster Presentation, #23 Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET





Title:



Durability of response to a single dose of oral deucrictibant for on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks







Presenter:



Joshua S. Jacobs, M.D.







Format:



Poster Presentation, #9







Date, time:



Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET



Durability of response to a single dose of oral deucrictibant for on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks Joshua S. Jacobs, M.D. Poster Presentation, #9 Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET





Title:



Deucrictibant vs. Standard of Care in Hereditary Angioedema: A Propensity Score-Matched Analysis







Presenter:



Mark D. Scarupa, M.D.







Format:



Poster Presentation, #7







Date, time:



Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET







The posters will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentations at:



https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations



.







About Pharvaris







Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to potentially address all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris intends to provide injectable-like efficacy™ and placebo-like tolerability with the convenience of oral therapies to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) and a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks (RAPIDe-3). For more information, visit



https://pharvaris.com/



.







Contact







Maggie Beller





Executive Director, Head of Corporate and Investor Communications





maggie.beller@pharvaris.com



