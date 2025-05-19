Pharvaris Announces Abstract Acceptance for Presentation at Key Angioedema Congresses in 2025

Pharvaris announces acceptance of abstracts for upcoming congresses, showcasing research on oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists and angioedema.

Pharvaris, a biopharmaceutical company based in Zug, Switzerland, announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts for presentation at three significant upcoming congresses focusing on angioedema, including the 14th C1-Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop in Budapest, the 2025 Eastern Allergy Conference in Palm Beach, and the EAACI Congress in Glasgow. The presentations will cover various topics related to the company's oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist, deucrictibant, highlighting research on its long-term safety, efficacy, and quality of life improvements for patients with hereditary angioedema. This includes detailed insights from studies like the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study and the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study. Pharvaris aims to provide effective oral treatments with favorable tolerability for those suffering from bradykinin-mediated diseases, currently engaged in pivotal Phase 3 studies to evaluate the effectiveness of deucrictibant.

Acceptance of multiple abstracts for presentation at significant medical congresses, showcasing the company’s research on oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists and their relevance to treating hereditary angioedema.



Presentations include findings on long-term safety and efficacy of oral deucrictibant, which may enhance the company’s credibility in the biopharmaceutical field.



The company’s participation in these congresses provides a platform to communicate innovative research, potentially attracting interest from investors and healthcare professionals.



Pharvaris highlights its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in bradykinin-mediated diseases, reinforcing its position in the biopharmaceutical industry.

While the press release highlights the acceptance of abstracts for important congresses, it does not provide any updates on the actual results or data from the ongoing clinical trials, which might raise concerns about transparency and investor confidence.



The focus on congress presentations without detailed results may suggest a reliance on upcoming events for validating their research, which could be perceived as a lack of concrete achievements or milestones.



The absence of information related to regulatory progress or milestones could imply potential delays or challenges in bringing their products to market, which might negatively impact investor perception.

What congresses will Pharvaris present at in 2025?

Pharvaris will present at the C1-Inhibitor Deficiency Workshop, EAC, and EAACI Congress 2025.

What is the focus of Pharvaris's research?

Pharvaris focuses on developing oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists for bradykinin-mediated diseases.

Who will present at the C1-Inhibitor Deficiency Workshop?

Presenters include Dr. Evangelia Pardali, Dr. Markus Magerl, and Dr. Zhi-Yi Zhang.

When is the EAACI Congress 2025 scheduled?

The EAACI Congress 2025 is scheduled for June 13-16, 2025, in Glasgow.

Where can I find presentation details from Pharvaris?

Presentation details will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website.

Full Release



ZUG, Switzerland, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pharvaris



(Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced the acceptance of abstracts for presentation at three upcoming congresses: the 14



th



C1-Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop, to be held from May 29-June 1, 2025, in Budapest; the 2025 Eastern Allergy Conference (EAC), to be held from May 29-June 1, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fl.; and the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2025, to be held from June 13-16, 2025, in Glasgow.





Details of the presentations are as follows:







C1-Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop



, Budapest, May 29-June 1, 2025.









Title:



Clinical Validation of a Novel Biomarker Assay to Characterize Bradykinin-Mediated Angioedema in Prospective and Biobank Plasma Samples







Presenter:



Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.







Format:



Oral Presentation, O-02







Date, time:



Friday, May 30, 8:45-9:00 CEST (2:45-3:00 a.m. ET)



Clinical Validation of a Novel Biomarker Assay to Characterize Bradykinin-Mediated Angioedema in Prospective and Biobank Plasma Samples Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D. Oral Presentation, O-02 Friday, May 30, 8:45-9:00 CEST (2:45-3:00 a.m. ET)





Title:



Long-Term Prophylactic Treatment With Oral Deucrictibant Improves Health-Related Quality of Life and Disease Control in Participants With Hereditary Angioedema: CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study







Presenter:



Markus Magerl, M.D.







Format:



Poster Presentation, P-19







Date, time:



Friday, May 30, 15:45-17:30 CEST (9:45-11:30 a.m. ET)



Long-Term Prophylactic Treatment With Oral Deucrictibant Improves Health-Related Quality of Life and Disease Control in Participants With Hereditary Angioedema: CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study Markus Magerl, M.D. Poster Presentation, P-19 Friday, May 30, 15:45-17:30 CEST (9:45-11:30 a.m. ET)





Title:



Sustained Therapeutic Exposure with Once-Daily Oral Deucrictibant XR Tablet for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of a Pharmacokinetics Study in Healthy Volunteers







Presenter:



Zhi-Yi Zhang, Ph.D.







Format:



Poster Presentation, P-20







Date, time:



Friday, May 30, 15:45-17:30 CEST (9:45-11:30 a.m. ET)



Sustained Therapeutic Exposure with Once-Daily Oral Deucrictibant XR Tablet for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of a Pharmacokinetics Study in Healthy Volunteers Zhi-Yi Zhang, Ph.D. Poster Presentation, P-20 Friday, May 30, 15:45-17:30 CEST (9:45-11:30 a.m. ET)





Title:



Acquired Angioedema Due to C1-Inhibitor Deficiency: Patient Experience and Assessment of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures







Presenter:



Andrea Zanichelli, M.D., Ph.D.







Format:



Poster Presentation, P-17







Date, time:



Friday, May 30, 15:45-17:30 CEST (9:45-11:30 a.m. ET)



Acquired Angioedema Due to C1-Inhibitor Deficiency: Patient Experience and Assessment of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures Andrea Zanichelli, M.D., Ph.D. Poster Presentation, P-17 Friday, May 30, 15:45-17:30 CEST (9:45-11:30 a.m. ET)





Title:



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: Data Snapshot Results of the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study







Presenter:



Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D.







Format:



Oral Presentation, O-33







Date, time:



Saturday, May 31, 15:30-15:45 CEST (9:30-9:45 a.m. ET)



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: Data Snapshot Results of the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D. Oral Presentation, O-33 Saturday, May 31, 15:30-15:45 CEST (9:30-9:45 a.m. ET)





Title:



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study







Presenter:



Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.







Format:



Oral Presentation, O-34







Date, time:



Saturday, May 31, 15:45-16:00 CEST (9:45-10:00 a.m. ET)



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S. Oral Presentation, O-34 Saturday, May 31, 15:45-16:00 CEST (9:45-10:00 a.m. ET)





Title:



Durability Of Response to a Single Dose of Oral Deucrictibant for On-Demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks







Presenter:



Anna Valerieva, M.D., Ph.D.







Format:



Poster Presentation, P-56







Date, time:



Saturday, May 31, 16:45-17:45 CEST (10:45-11:45 a.m. ET)



Durability Of Response to a Single Dose of Oral Deucrictibant for On-Demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks Anna Valerieva, M.D., Ph.D. Poster Presentation, P-56 Saturday, May 31, 16:45-17:45 CEST (10:45-11:45 a.m. ET)





Title:



CHAPTER-3 Phase 3 Trial Design: Efficacy and Safety of the Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant Extended-Release Tablet for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks







Presenter:



Andrea Zanichelli, M.D., Ph.D.







Format:



Poster Presentation, P-42







Date, time:



Saturday, May 31, 16:45-17:45 CEST (10:45-11:45 a.m. ET)



CHAPTER-3 Phase 3 Trial Design: Efficacy and Safety of the Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant Extended-Release Tablet for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks Andrea Zanichelli, M.D., Ph.D. Poster Presentation, P-42 Saturday, May 31, 16:45-17:45 CEST (10:45-11:45 a.m. ET)





Title:



Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Upper Airway and Laryngeal Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results from the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study







Presenter:



Ramón Lleonart, M.D.







Format:



Poster Presentation, P-55







Date, time:



Saturday, May 31, 16:15-17:45 CEST (10:15-11:45 a.m. ET)



Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Upper Airway and Laryngeal Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results from the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study Ramón Lleonart, M.D. Poster Presentation, P-55 Saturday, May 31, 16:15-17:45 CEST (10:15-11:45 a.m. ET)





Title:



Epidemiology of Bradykinin-Mediated Angioedema in the European Population







Presenter:



Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D.







Format:



Poster Presentation, P-30







Date, time:



Saturday, May 31, 16:15-17:45 CEST (10:15-11:45 a.m. ET)

















2025 Eastern Allergy Conference



, Palm Beach, Fl., May 29-June 1, 2025.









Title:



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: Results of the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study







Presenter:



John Anderson, M.D.







Format:



Poster Presentation







Date, time:



Friday, May 30, 9:45-11:00 a.m. ET



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: Results of the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study John Anderson, M.D. Poster Presentation Friday, May 30, 9:45-11:00 a.m. ET





Title:



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study







Presenter:



John Anderson, M.D.







Format:



Poster Presentation







Date, time:



Friday, May 30, 9:45-11:00 a.m. ET

















EAACI Congress 2025



, Glasgow, June 13-16, 2025.









Title:



Clinical Validation of a Novel Kinin Biomarker Assay for Characterization of Bradykinin-Mediated Pathologies in U.S. Subjects with Hereditary Angioedema







Presenter:



Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.







Format:



Flash Talk (e-Poster), Abstract #000949, FT03







Date, time:



Friday, June 13, 13:15-14:45 BST (8:15-9:45 a.m. ET)



Clinical Validation of a Novel Kinin Biomarker Assay for Characterization of Bradykinin-Mediated Pathologies in U.S. Subjects with Hereditary Angioedema Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D. Flash Talk (e-Poster), Abstract #000949, FT03 Friday, June 13, 13:15-14:45 BST (8:15-9:45 a.m. ET)





Title:



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: Results of the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study







Presenter:



Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D.







Format:



Thematic Poster Session (e-Poster and Poster Session) Abstract #000070







Date, time:



Saturday, June 14, 12:00-13:00 BST (7:00-8:00 a.m. ET)



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: Results of the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D. Thematic Poster Session (e-Poster and Poster Session) Abstract #000070 Saturday, June 14, 12:00-13:00 BST (7:00-8:00 a.m. ET)





Title:



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study







Presenter:



Henriette Farkas, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc.







Format:



Thematic Poster Session (e-Poster and Poster Session), Abstract #000069







Date, time:



Saturday, June 14, 12:00-13:00 BST (7:00-8:00 a.m. ET)



Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study Henriette Farkas, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc. Thematic Poster Session (e-Poster and Poster Session), Abstract #000069 Saturday, June 14, 12:00-13:00 BST (7:00-8:00 a.m. ET)





Title:



Development of a Conceptual Model Supporting a Clinical Outcome Assessment Strategy for Acquired Angioedema due to C1 Inhibitor Deficiency







Presenter:



Andrea Zanichelli, M.D., Ph.D.







Format:



Thematic Poster Session (e-Poster and Poster Session), Abstract #000331







Date, time:



Sunday, June 15, 12:45-13:45 BST (7:45-8:45 a.m. ET)



Development of a Conceptual Model Supporting a Clinical Outcome Assessment Strategy for Acquired Angioedema due to C1 Inhibitor Deficiency Andrea Zanichelli, M.D., Ph.D. Thematic Poster Session (e-Poster and Poster Session), Abstract #000331 Sunday, June 15, 12:45-13:45 BST (7:45-8:45 a.m. ET)





Title:



Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Upper Airway and Laryngeal Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results from the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study







Presenter:



Anna Valerieva, M.D., Ph.D.







Format:



Flash Talk (e-Poster), Abstract #000076, FT16







Date, time:



Sunday, June 15, 14:00-15:30 BST (9:00-10:30 a.m. ET)



Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Upper Airway and Laryngeal Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results from the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study Anna Valerieva, M.D., Ph.D. Flash Talk (e-Poster), Abstract #000076, FT16 Sunday, June 15, 14:00-15:30 BST (9:00-10:30 a.m. ET)





Title:



CHAPTER-3 Phase 3 Trial Design: Efficacy and Safety of the Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant Extended-Release Tablet for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks







Presenter:



William Lumry, M.D.







Format:



Flash Talk (e-Poster), Abstract #000068, FT16







Date, time:



Sunday, June 15, 14:00-15:30 BST (9:00-10:30 a.m. ET)



CHAPTER-3 Phase 3 Trial Design: Efficacy and Safety of the Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant Extended-Release Tablet for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks William Lumry, M.D. Flash Talk (e-Poster), Abstract #000068, FT16 Sunday, June 15, 14:00-15:30 BST (9:00-10:30 a.m. ET)





Title:



Long-Term Prophylactic Treatment with Oral Deucrictibant Improves Disease Control and Health-Related Quality of Life in Participants with Hereditary Angioedema in the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study







Presenter:



Markus Magerl, M.D.







Format:



Flash Talk (e-Poster), Abstract #000075, FT16







Date, time:



Sunday, June 15, 14:00-15:30 BST (9:00-10:30 a.m. ET)



Long-Term Prophylactic Treatment with Oral Deucrictibant Improves Disease Control and Health-Related Quality of Life in Participants with Hereditary Angioedema in the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study Markus Magerl, M.D. Flash Talk (e-Poster), Abstract #000075, FT16 Sunday, June 15, 14:00-15:30 BST (9:00-10:30 a.m. ET)





Title:



Health-Related Quality of Life and Clinical Characteristics in People Living with Hereditary Angioedema Prescribed Long Term Prophylaxis Alone and On-Demand Treatment Alone







Presenter:



Laurence Bouillet, M.D., Ph.D.







Format:



Oral Presentation, Abstract #000044, OAS18







Date, time:



Sunday, June 15, 15:45-17:15 BST (10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. ET)







The posters and presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentations at:



https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations



.







About Pharvaris







Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to potentially address all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris intends to provide injectable-like efficacy™ and placebo-like tolerability with the convenience of an oral therapy to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) and a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks (RAPIDe-3). For more information, visit



https://pharvaris.com/



.



