PharmX Technologies: Strategic Shift Drives Financial Growth

Corum Group Limited (AU:PHX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
PharmX Technologies Limited, formerly known as Corum Group, has strategically shifted its focus to healthcare technology after selling off its legacy pharmacy software business. Despite facing legal setbacks, PharmX ended FY24 with strong financial results, seeing a 9% revenue growth and a significant increase in underlying operating cash flows. Looking forward, PharmX is enhancing its technology offerings and expanding its market presence, leveraging new partnerships and a robust leadership team to capitalize on growth opportunities in the Australian pharmacy market.
For further insights into AU:PHX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduces Its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Connection
- Ford (NYSE:F) Slides as Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico with Tariffs
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Will Be $7.87 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.