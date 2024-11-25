News & Insights

PharmX Technologies: Strategic Shift Drives Financial Growth

November 25, 2024 — 07:01 pm EST

Corum Group Limited (AU:PHX) has released an update.

PharmX Technologies Limited, formerly known as Corum Group, has strategically shifted its focus to healthcare technology after selling off its legacy pharmacy software business. Despite facing legal setbacks, PharmX ended FY24 with strong financial results, seeing a 9% revenue growth and a significant increase in underlying operating cash flows. Looking forward, PharmX is enhancing its technology offerings and expanding its market presence, leveraging new partnerships and a robust leadership team to capitalize on growth opportunities in the Australian pharmacy market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

