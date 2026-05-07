Pharming To Present New Leniolisib Pediatric And CVID Data At CIS 2026

(RTTNews) - Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) will deliver multiple scientific presentations at the Clinical Immunology Society (CIS) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place May 6-9, 2026, in New Orleans.

The presentations, are scheduled across May 7 and May 8, will highlight new data on Leniolisib in pediatric patients with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kd) syndrome (APDS) as well as clinical experience in Common Variable Immunodeficiency (CVID) and related immune dysregulation disorders.

According to the company, the pediatric Leniolisib presentation will focus on interim safety and efficacy outcomes from an open-label long-term extension study in children aged 4-11, supporting Pharming's efforts to expand access beyond the currently approved age group.

Additional presentations will describe real-world and clinical-experience data in CVID and immune-dysregulation conditions, findings from the APDS-CHOIR registry, caregiver- and clinician-reported symptom assessments in pediatric APDS, and a systematic literature review on the use of Sirolimus and immunoglobulin replacement therapy in APDS.

Pharming and its academic collaborators will also present the design and baseline characteristics of an ongoing Phase 2 study evaluating Leniolisib in primary immunodeficiencies with enhanced PI3K pathway signaling.

PHAR has traded between $8.69 and $16.74 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $16.40, up 1.42%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $13.18, down 19.63%.

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