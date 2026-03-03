Pharming Group Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Pharming Group PHAR is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 12, 2026, before the opening bell. We expect investors to focus on the sales performances of PHAR’s marketed drugs and other pipeline updates when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $104.8 million. The consensus mark for Pharming Group’s earnings per share is pinned at 15 cents.

Let us see how things are likely to have shaped up for PHAR in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Factors to Consider Regarding PHAR’s Q4 Earnings

Pharming Group’s total revenues only comprise its product sales. It derives the bulk of its revenues from the sale of Ruconest (conestat alfa), its flagship therapy for treating hereditary angioedema (HAE), which is approved in the United States, the EU and the U.K. Since its launch, Ruconest has become the company’s primary growth engine, driven by a growing patient and prescriber base, which is expected to have boosted fourth-quarter sales as well.

In the third-quarter earnings release, Pharming Group announced that it would withdraw Ruconest from all non-U.S. markets, which generated $1.1 million (1.3% of quarterly revenues) and were not financially sustainable. The company will focus on ensuring patient continuity of care while redirecting resources to higher-growth pipeline opportunities. Investors are likely to seek greater clarity on this matter during the fourth-quarter earnings call.

Pharming Group’s second marketed product, Joenja (leniolisib), was in-licensed from Novartis and is approved for treating patients (aged 12 years and older), with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) in the United States, the EU and the U.K. Joenja sales are also expected to have grown year over year in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by an increase in U.S. and U.K. patients on paid therapy.

Please note that both marketed drugs have also posted sequential growth in all three quarters of 2025. This trend is expected to have continued in the fourth quarter as well.

Pharming Group shares have gained 11.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 22% growth.



Investors will also likely be interested in updates regarding PHAR’s mid to late-stage pipeline candidates on the fourth-quarter earnings call. The FDA recently rejected the company’s regulatory application seeking the label expansion of Joenja to also treat pediatric patients aged four to 11 years with APDS. The company plans to work with the FDA, address the issues raised and request a Type A meeting to determine next steps for resubmission. Investors are likely to look for an update on this setback during the upcoming earnings call.

Pharming Group has completed enrollment in a phase III study of a new pediatric leniolisib formulation for children aged one to six with APDS in 2025. Results are expected soon, and if positive, the company plans to pursue regulatory approval for this younger age group. It is also developing leniolisib in separate mid-stage studies for additional primary immunodeficiencies beyond APDS, including genetically defined primary immunodeficiencies and common variable immunodeficiency, which together affect far more patients. Top-line data from both studies are expected in the second half of 2026.

Pharming Group’s clinical pipeline comprises another candidate, napazimone (KL1333), which is currently being evaluated in the pivotal phase III FALCON study for adult patients with primary mitochondrial disease caused by mitochondrial DNA mutations. Top-line data is expected in 2027.

Total operating expenses of the company are likely to have increased year over year in the fourth quarter due to an increase in Research and Development expenses on account of higher clinical study costs.

PHAR’s Earnings Surprise History

Pharming Group has a mixed earnings surprise history so far. Earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the mark on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 60.86%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 100%.

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR Quote

Earnings Whispers for PHAR

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pharming Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Pharming Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are both pegged at 15 cents per share.

Zacks Rank: Pharming Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the medical sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR ABVX has an Earnings ESP of +31.77% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

ABVX shares have rallied 35.2% in the past six months. The company’s earnings beat estimates in one of the past two reported quarters, while missing the same on the other occasion. Abivax delivered an average negative surprise of 5.02%.

Cardiol Therapeutics CRDL has an Earnings ESP of +17.65% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

CRDL shares have lost 6.4% in the past six months. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once. Cardiol Therapeutics delivered an average surprise of 17.77%.

CERVOMED INC CRVO has an Earnings ESP of +1.68% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

CRVO shares of have plunged 63.6% in the past six months. The company’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters, while missing the mark on the remaining three occasions. CERVOMED delivered an average negative surprise of 14.77%.

