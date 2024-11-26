News & Insights

PharmaCorp Rx Expands Its Canadian Pharmacy Network

November 26, 2024 — 10:04 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharmacorp Rx Inc. (TSE:PCRX) has released an update.

PharmaCorp Rx Inc. has announced the filing of its Q3 2024 financial statements, highlighting its strategic expansion in the Canadian pharmacy market. The company operates three pharmacies under the PharmaChoice banner and plans to continue acquiring both PharmaChoice and independent pharmacies across Canada.

