Pharma Mar Hits $10 Million Milestone with Janssen

Pharma Mar SA (ES:PHM) has released an update.

Pharma Mar S.A. has received a significant payment of $10 million from Janssen Products LP, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, marking a commercial milestone in their license agreement for the cancer treatment drug Yondelis® in the U.S. This milestone underlines the successful collaboration between Pharma Mar and Janssen, enhancing Pharma Mar’s financial standing and reinforcing its position in the biopharmaceutical industry.

