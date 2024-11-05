News & Insights

Pharma Mar Hits $10 Million Milestone with Janssen

November 05, 2024 — 03:01 am EST

Pharma Mar SA (ES:PHM) has released an update.

Pharma Mar S.A. has received a significant payment of $10 million from Janssen Products LP, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, marking a commercial milestone in their license agreement for the cancer treatment drug Yondelis® in the U.S. This milestone underlines the successful collaboration between Pharma Mar and Janssen, enhancing Pharma Mar’s financial standing and reinforcing its position in the biopharmaceutical industry.

