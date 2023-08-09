Pharma ETF (PPH) Hit a 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF PPH on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of PPH are up approximately 24.1% from their 52-week low of $66.59/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

PPH In Focus

The underlying MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in pharmaceuticals, including pharmaceutical research and development as well a production, marketing and sales of pharmaceuticals. The fund charges 36 bps in fees.

Why The Move?

The healthcare sector is a foundation of any economy, providing essential services irrespective of market conditions. From pharmaceutical giants developing life-saving drugs to companies advancing medical technologies, the healthcare sector offers a breadth of investment opportunities.

Amid ongoing challenges about the Moody’s credit rating downgrade of the United States and a few U.S. banks as well as still-uncertain economic recovery, this healthcare ETF offers value and safe proposition.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 10.90. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

