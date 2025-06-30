PGY vs. TREE: Which Disruptive Lending Platform Has More Upside Ahead?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY and LendingTree, Inc. TREE are fintech firms focused on transforming the lending space. Pagaya uses artificial intelligence (AI)-powered machine learning to optimize credit underwriting and securitization, while LendingTree operates an online lending marketplace connecting borrowers with lenders.



So, can PGY’s AI-powered growth momentum subdue TREE’s proven marketplace supremacy? While both face headwinds from shifting consumer spending patterns and market uncertainties, let’s decipher which stock is better placed for long-term growth.

The Case for Pagaya

Pagaya’s strength lies in its adaptable business model and capital-efficient structure. While initially focusing on personal loans, the company has expanded into auto lending and point-of-sale financing, reducing exposure to any single loan type and improving resilience across economic cycles.



To diversify its funding, PGY has built a network of more than 135 institutional partners and utilizes forward flow agreements—pre-arranged deals where investors commit to buying future loans. These agreements offer funding stability, especially during market disruptions.



A key differentiator is Pagaya’s proprietary tech and product suite. Its Pre-screen solution allows lenders to present pre-approved offers to existing customers without formal applications, helping partners boost credit access and deepen relationships with minimal marketing spend.



Additionally, Pagaya operates with minimal on-balance-sheet exposure. Loans are typically acquired immediately by asset-backed securities (ABS) vehicles or via forward flow agreements, thanks to capital raised in advance. This approach limits credit and market risk, preserving flexibility during turbulent environments.



This model proved effective from 2021 to 2023 amid rising rates and tighter markets. By relying on forward flow agreements and strategic ABS issuance, Pagaya maintained liquidity and minimized loan write-downs. As of March 31, 2025, the company held $206.5 million in cash and short-term investments against $507.8 million in debt, supporting its capital-light growth trajectory.

The Case for LendingTree

LendingTree, an online marketplace that connects consumers with financial service providers for mortgages, loans, credit cards and insurance, is a key player in the growing digital lending space. The company’s operating strategy has been evolving, with a notable shift in focus toward boosting top line by diversifying into non-mortgage products, particularly in the Consumer segment.



Over the years, the company has expanded its services to include credit cards and widened its loan offerings by providing personal, auto, small business and student loans. LendingTree entered the branded credit market in 2023 with the launch of the WinCard, its first consumer credit product, in partnership with Upgrade. The company’s initiatives, including SPRING (previously MyLendingTree) and TreeQual, are bolstering its cross-selling opportunities.



Further, LendingTree is leveraging data and technology to augment user experience and monetization. The company’s strategic investment in EarnUp (in early 2022), a consumer-facing payments platform, demonstrates its commitment to building a more comprehensive, tech-enabled ecosystem for financial health management.



TREE intends to continue adding offerings for consumers, small businesses and network partners to its online marketplace to expand and diversify its revenue sources. This has led to a CAGR of 3.3% in non-mortgage revenue streams over the past three years.



TREE expects its 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be $116-$126 million, suggesting an increase of 11-21% from the 2024 level.

PGY & TREE: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

This year, shares of Pagaya have performed extremely well given the bullish investor sentiments. The stock has soared 130.3%, while TREE has lost 4.6% so far this year. Hence, in terms of investor sentiments, PGY has the edge.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, Pagaya is currently trading at a 12-month trailing price-to-book (P/B) of 3.66X, while the TREE stock is trading at a 12-month trailing P/B of 4.66X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

So, PGY is inexpensive compared to LendingTree.



Pagaya’s return on equity (ROE) of 9.28% is below LendingTree’s 14.76%. This reflects that TREE is more efficiently using shareholder funds to generate profits.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pagaya & LendingTree’s Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGY’s 2025 and 2026 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 19.9% and 15.7%, respectively. The company expects total revenues and other income to be between $1.175 billion and $1.3 billion. Last year, the metric was $1.032 billion.



The consensus estimate for PGY earnings indicates a 195.2% and 28% jump for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Also, management projects net income (GAAP) to be in the range of $10-$45 million for 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the contrary, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TREE’s 2025 and 2026 revenues implies year-over-year growth of just 9.2% and 6.4%, respectively. For 2025, the company projects total revenues to be between $955 million and $995 million. In 2024, total revenues were $900.2 million.



Also, the consensus estimate for LendingTree’s earnings indicates 43.9% growth for 2025, while for 2026, earnings are expected to decline 3.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PGY or TREE: Which Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio?

Pagaya is scaling rapidly with its flexible, capital-light model, AI-powered lending solutions and a strong network of funding partners. Its significantly stronger revenue and earnings growth outlook compared with LendingTree enhances its appeal as a high-upside investment opportunity.



While TREE boasts a well-established marketplace model and superior ROE, its revenue and earnings growth are decelerating. Given PGY’s compelling growth trajectory and its more attractive valuation, it appears better positioned for long-term gains, despite TREE’s relative operational maturity and stability.



PGY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), whereas LendingTree carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.