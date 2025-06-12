Is PG's Supply Chain Revamp a Game-Changer in Consumer Staples?

The Procter & Gamble Company PG is taking bold steps to future-proof its operations through an aggressive supply chain overhaul, signaling a potential shift in the consumer staples landscape. Supply chain management is critical in the consumer staples sector, ensuring consistent product availability, cost efficiency and agility amid disruptions. With thin margins and high volumes, even small hiccups in sourcing or logistics can lead to major losses or market share erosion.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, PG flagged a potential $1–1.5 billion annualized cost from tariffs largely affecting raw materials, packaging, and some finished goods sourced from China. In response, the company is boosting productivity, evaluating selective pricing, and exploring long-term sourcing shifts.



With rising input costs, geopolitical risks like tariffs, and evolving consumer demand, PG’s revamped strategy focuses on end-to-end digitization, regionalization, and agility. The company is investing in advanced analytics, real-time inventory tracking, and AI-powered forecasting to enhance responsiveness and reduce waste across its global operations. Another key pillar of the company’s supply chain transformation is the regionalization of production hubs, allowing it to better align with local demand and minimize supply disruptions. This reduces transportation costs and accelerates product delivery, a crucial factor in maintaining brand loyalty. PG’s agile supply chain also supports faster innovation cycles, enabling it to bring products to market with greater speed and relevance, especially in categories like personal care and hygiene.



If successful, PG’s supply chain model could set a new benchmark for the consumer staples sector. By blending operational efficiency with digital sophistication, the company is positioning itself as a resilient leader in an increasingly volatileglobal market For investors and competitors, PG’s supply chain evolution may well prove to be a defining advantage.

How Are PG Rivals CL & KMB Approaching?

While PG sharpens its supply chain edge through digital transformation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB and Colgate-Palmolive Company CL are not standing still, each advancing strategic initiatives to build resilience and agility.



Kimberly-Clark is emphasizing nearshoring and real-time inventory optimization to manage raw material inflation and streamline logistics in its tissue and personal care segments. Its $2 billion supply chain transformation featuring AI-powered automation and integrated facilities is enhancing efficiency, boosting responsiveness, and positioning Kimberly-Clark for long-term competitive advantage.



Colgate is leveraging AI-driven demand forecasting, flexible manufacturing, and supplier diversification to enhance responsiveness and mitigate tariff pressures. Colgate is also integrating quality control, cloud-based decision intelligence, and real-time analytics for dynamic inventory deployment and end-to-end supply chain optimization.

PG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Procter & Gamble have lost around 3.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 1.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PG trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17X, significantly above the industry’s average of 20.77X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year growth of 2.9% and 3.5%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2025 have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Procter & Gamble stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.