PG's Productivity Drive: Enough to Offset FX and Cost Pressures?

The Procter & Gamble Company’s PG productivity mechanism remains a cornerstone of its key strategic actions. The company is advancing productivity investments to counter inflationary costs and currency volatility, reinforcing its commitment to sustained margin expansion. Its goal is to regain pre-pandemic productivity levels, with a target of accomplishing gross savings in the cost of goods sold of up to $1.5 billion, before tax.



PG continues to accelerate productivity across all facets of operations to reinvest strategically and fuel enterprise-wide growth. Procter & Gamble seeks to gain greater visibility into cost-savings opportunities by leveraging globally scalable programs like Supply Chain 3.0, which focuses on optimizing supply-chain operations. Supply Chain 3.0 is helping the company to efficiently deliver products to the retail partners, with the integration of automation, data synchronization and digitization.



Procter & Gamble is proactively addressing tariff pressures, primarily from raw and packaging materials, and select finished goods sourced from China, by boosting productivity, agile sourcing and strategic pricing. The company expects a $100-$160 million tariff impact in the fourth quarter of 2025 (equating to three-five cents per share).



In third-quarter fiscal 2025, productivity savings added 160 basis points (bps) to gross margin and 280 bps to operating margin, while core SG&A rate declined 120 bps, due to productivity savings. The adjusted free cash flow productivity was 75% at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2025 and is projected to be 90% for fiscal 2025. Our model expects an adjusted free cash flow productivity of 90% for fiscal 2025 and more than 100% in the fourth quarter.



PG’s productivity initiatives extend beyond cost-cutting, focusing on operational excellence, innovation and sustainable value creation. It embodies an efficient operating model and a holistic approach to serving customers.

PG’s Competition in the Productivity Enhancements

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL and The Clorox Company CLX are the major companies competing with Procter & Gamble on the productivity front.



Like PG, Colgate has carved out a meaningful role in consumers’ daily routines. Boasting a leadership position in oral and personal care, CL continues to focus on robust pricing initiatives and other productivity initiatives, including its funding-the-growth program. The company leverages its healthy balance sheet, including minimal net debt levels, to boost cash flow generation, supporting business growth and productivity gains. Similar to PG, Colgate looks to navigate raw material inflation through key strategic methods, including productivity improvements and bolstering supply-chain efficiencies. Improved efficiency across manufacturing sites, reduced packaging materials and AI-driven cost optimization are expected to boost Colgate’s cost savings and productivity.



Clorox, like its peers, places strong emphasis on driving productivity to offset the ongoing cost pressures. Clorox is advancing its productivity agenda through a modernized ERP system, streamlined operations and focus on employee well-being, targeting improved efficiency, controlling costs and enhancing organizational agility. Ongoing inflation, higher trade promotions and tariff-related expenses are expected to be compensated with sustained cost savings and productivity efforts. In third-quarter fiscal 2025, the gross margin expanded for the 10th consecutive quarter on substantial cost savings and a disciplined margin-management program. For fiscal 2025, CLX’s selling and administrative expenses are expected to include a 150-bps impact of strategic investments in digital capabilities and productivity enhancements.

PG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Procter & Gamble’s shares have lost around 3.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 2.4% dip.



From a valuation standpoint, PG trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33X compared with the industry’s average of 20.85X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 2.9% and 3.4%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 has moved southward in the past 30 days.



Procter & Gamble carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



