PG&E's Preferred Series A Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRE shares, versus PCG:
Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) is currently up about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are off about 1%.
Also see: EAGL Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of XT
HSKA market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.