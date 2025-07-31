PG&E Updates 2025 GAAP Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - PG&E (PCG) said it is updating full year 2025 GAAP earnings guidance to the range of $1.26 to $1.32 per share, from the prior guidance range of $1.29 to $1.35. PG&E reaffirmed guidance for full year 2025 non-GAAP core earnings of $1.48 to $1.52 per share.

Second quarter income for shareholders was $521 million, compared with $520 million, prior year. GAAP earnings were $0.24 per share compared to earnings of $0.24 per share, last year. Non-GAAP core earnings were $0.31, flat with prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue fell 1.5% to $5.90 billion from $5.99 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.