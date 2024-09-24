News & Insights

PG&E Secures $34.5 Mln In DOE Grants For 19 Hydroelectric Projects

September 24, 2024 — 11:23 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - PG&E said it has received $34.5 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Grid Deployment Office to support 19 hydroelectric projects throughout its system.

The grant awards are part of the DOE's Maintaining and Enhancing Hydroelectricity Incentive program, and will fund work that provides grid resiliency, improves dam safety, and reduces environmental impacts associated with ongoing operations.

PG&E operates and maintains the second largest privately owned hydroelectric system in the United States, generating roughly 3,867 megawatts (MW) of power via 61 conventional hydro powerhouses, a pumped storage facility, 98 reservoirs, 168 dams, and more than 400 miles of canals, flumes, tunnels, penstocks, siphons and natural waterways.

