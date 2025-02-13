PG&E Reports In-Line Q4 Earnings, Increases 2025 EPS View

PG&E Corporation PCG reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 31 cents, which were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line, however, declined 34% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 47 cents per share.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 30 cents per share compared with 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.



PCG reported 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share, which were higher than the year-ago figure of $1.23. The full-year bottom line was also in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

PCG’s 2024 Revenues

The company reported revenues of $24.42 billion in 2024, which were lower than $24.43 billion in 2023. The full-year top-line figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.96 billion.

Operational Highlights of PCG

Total operating expenses in 2024 were $19.96 billion, which decreased 8.3% from the prior-year figure.



The company reported an operating income of $4.46 billion compared with $2.67 billion a year ago.



Interest expenses totaled $3.05 billion compared with $2.85 billion in the previous year.

Financial Condition of PCG

As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.94 billion compared with $0.64 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $8.04 billion during 2024 compared with $4.75 billion at the end of 2023.



Capital expenditures totaled $10.37 billion compared with $9.71 billion in 2023.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company’s long-term debt amounted to $53.57 billion compared with $50.98 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

PCG’s 2025 Guidance

PG&E updated its adjusted EPS guidance. The company now expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $1.48-$1.52 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of $1.47-$1.51. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.49 per share, which lies lower than the midpoint of the company’s new guided range.

PCG’s Zacks Rank

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%. The company reported operating revenues of $5.38 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion by 17%.



WEC Energy Group WEC reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%. The company reported operating revenues of $2.28 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.6 billion by 12.1%.



National Fuel Gas Company NFG reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted operating earnings of $1.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 5.7%. The company reported sales of $549.5 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $594 million by 7.5%.

