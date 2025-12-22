PG&E To Provide Automatic Bill Credits After San Francisco Power Outage

(RTTNews) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) announced that it will issue credits to residential and business customers impacted by the San Francisco power outage on December 20, 2025.

To ensure timely relief, PG&E will automatically apply these credits without requiring customers to take any action. Residential customers will receive a $200 bill credit, while business customers will receive approximately $2,500. The credits will appear on bills under the label "Customer Satisfaction Adjustment."

PG&E stated that the initiative is intended to help offset the inconvenience and disruption caused by the outage. Customers who experienced extended outages may also pursue a separate claims process if they wish.

