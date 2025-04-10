PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: PCG.PRX) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.00), with shares changing hands as low as $42.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.99% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, PCG.PRX was trading at a 13.66% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 22.35% in the "Utilities" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible
, with a conversion ratio of 1.9465 - 2.4331.
Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRX, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: PCG.PRX) is currently off about 2.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are off about 2.8%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see:
Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends
BZFD Average Annual Return
ARPJ Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.