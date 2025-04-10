PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: PCG.PRX) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.00), with shares changing hands as low as $42.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.99% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PCG.PRX was trading at a 13.66% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 22.35% in the "Utilities" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 1.9465 - 2.4331.

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRX, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: PCG.PRX) is currently off about 2.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are off about 2.8%.

