PG vs. CHD: Which Consumer Goods Stock Offers the Best Long-Term Value?

The consumer-packaged goods industry is home to some of the most iconic and trusted brands found in households around the globe. Within this vast and competitive landscape, two companies, The Procter & Gamble Company PG and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. CHD, stand out as key players, each with distinct strategies, brand portfolios and market philosophies. Operating in sectors that span personal care, household cleaning, health and hygiene products, both firms have carved out strong footholds, commanding customer loyalty and consistent demand.



Procter & Gamble, a global titan with roots dating back to 1837, is renowned for its expansive product portfolio and unmatched scale in categories ranging from fabric care and grooming to baby care and oral health. Church & Dwight, though smaller in size, punches above its weight with a nimble model centered around powerful niche brands like Arm & Hammer, OxiClean and Trojan. While PG dominates with breadth and global reach, CHD thrives through targeted acquisitions and focused brand building.



As evolving consumer behaviors, digital disruption and macroeconomic pressures reshape the industry, this face-off explores how these two firms are navigating the landscape, capturing market share and delivering value to investors. The comparison goes beyond financials, delving into innovation, brand strategy and future potential to determine which company is better positioned for sustainable success in a dynamic global marketplace.

The Case for PG Stock

Procter & Gamble stands as a cornerstone of the global consumer goods industry, known for its iconic brands and deep-rooted presence in everyday household categories. Despite economic headwinds and shifts in consumer behavior, the company has shown resilience by sustaining organic growth and expanding market share across key product segments and geographies. Its ability to preserve pricing power while keeping value at the core of its offerings reflects the enduring trust and loyalty it commands among consumers worldwide. PG’s consistent return of capital to shareholders and strong free cash flow reinforce its stability and financial strength in a challenging landscape.



At the heart of PG’s success is its integrated growth strategy, built on product superiority, operational productivity, agile innovation and disciplined portfolio management. The company continues to push forward with breakthrough innovations across all value tiers, from luxury skin care and smart toothbrushes to budget-friendly household essentials. These innovations are supported by robust digital marketing and in-store execution aimed at increasing category penetration, especially in mature markets where opportunities for growth remain significant.



At the core of PG’s long-term growth outlook is a strategic vision to improve digital agility and supply-chain responsiveness. With most manufacturing located close to consumption centers, P&G has spent years and billions investing in a supply chain that is not only efficient but also resilient. This proximity allows for faster response to demand fluctuations, better retailer collaboration and cost efficiency amid geopolitical or tariff-related disruptions.



On the digital front, Procter & Gamble is leveraging AI and advanced analytics to enhance marketing precision, optimize media spending and streamline operations. The company remains committed to balanced top and bottom-line growth, reinvesting in product innovation and returning significant capital to shareholders. Even in a low-growth environment, PG is positioning itself to capture outsized value through superior execution, smart capital allocation and strategic foresight that will shape the future of the consumer goods industry.

The Case for CHD Stock

Church & Dwight continues to demonstrate resilience, making it a compelling investment in the consumer staples sector. Despite macroeconomic headwinds and flat retail consumption in first-quarter 2025, the company gained volume share in more than 80% of its business and saw nine of its 14 major brands outperform category growth.



The company’s strategy centers on disciplined portfolio management, aggressive innovation and focused capital deployment. In the first quarter, Church & Dwight made decisive moves to divest non-core underperforming businesses, including Flawless and Spinbrush, which represented around 2% of net sales. This streamlining will reduce the company’s tariff exposure by nearly 80% and sharpen its focus on core growth drivers.



With new product launches like Batiste Light and Power Plus vitamins, plus enhanced formulations and creative marketing efforts, Church & Dwight is aggressively repositioning struggling categories while doubling down on those with runway for growth. Its marketing spend remains elevated, targeting 11% of net sales. Digital execution is gaining importance, with online sales accounting for nearly a quarter of total sales, reflecting strong e-commerce momentum and shifting consumer preferences.



Behind the scenes, Church & Dwight’s supply-chain strategy and capital allocation outlook bolster its resilience. By relocating Waterpik flosser production away from China and investing in strategic sourcing, the company has mitigated much of its tariff impact, bringing projected exposure down to manageable levels. It also maintains a strong balance sheet, with more than $1 billion in projected operating cash flow and ample firepower for future M&A. Though smaller in size, CHD’s nimbleness, strong brand positioning, and adaptability in a volatile environment underscore its long-term investment appeal.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for PG & CHD?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Procter & Gamble’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 0.2% and 2.9%, respectively. EPS estimates have remained stable in the past 30 days. PG’s sales and earnings are slated to increase 2.6% and 3.6% year over year, respectively, in fiscal 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s 2025 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 1.2%, while the sales estimate indicates a decline of 0.4%. The consensus mark for EPS has been stable in the past 30 days. CHD’s sales and earnings are slated to increase 3.6% and 7.9% year over year, respectively, in 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance & Valuation of PG & CHD

In the past year, Procter & Gamble's stock lost 4.3%, underperforming the broader Consumer Products - Staples industry, which saw a decline of 1.4%. However, PG still fared better than Church & Dwight, which fell 8.1% in the same period. This relative outperformance suggests stronger investor confidence in PG’s stability and long-term strategy amid ongoing market volatility.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Procter & Gamble trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.85X, reflecting a premium to the industry average of 20.46X. However, it still trades at a discount compared with Church & Dwight, which carries a higher forward 12-month P/E multiple of 26.55X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This suggests that while both companies are valued above the industry norm, indicating strong investor confidence in their earnings stability and brand equity, P&G offers a relatively more attractive entry point on a valuation basis.

Conclusion

Procter & Gamble emerges as the stronger investment case, backed by its global scale, diversified brand portfolio, operational excellence, and forward-thinking strategies. While Church & Dwight showcases solid performance in niche categories and commendable agility in navigating short-term disruptions, it operates on a smaller scale and trades at a valuation premium, despite near-term headwinds.



PG’s consistent organic growth, robust innovation pipeline, digital transformation and supply-chain resilience position it well to withstand market volatility and capture long-term value. PG’s ability to deliver strong shareholder returns, supported by steady cash flows and disciplined capital allocation, underscores its appeal in a defensive sector. Moreover, with a more favorable valuation relative to CHD, PG presents a compelling blend of stability, scale and strategic foresight that aligns well with both growth and income-oriented investor preferences. PG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas CHD has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



