P&G Names Jon Moeller As Chairman To Succeed David Taylor

(RTTNews) - Consumer goods major, Procter & Gamble Company (PG) said on Thursday that it has named Jon Moeller as its Chairman with effect from July 1, to succeed retiring current Executive Chairman David Taylor. The new position is in addition to Moeller's current roles as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

In addition, the company said it has reappointed Joseph Jimenez as Lead Director of the Board.

