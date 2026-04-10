PG Expands Professional Cleaning Portfolio With Mr. Clean PRO Launch

The Procter & Gamble Company’s PG professional division, P&G PRO, has unveiled a new range under its well-known Mr. Clean brand, reinforcing its commitment to expanding professional-grade cleaning solutions. The introduction of Mr. Clean PRO reflects the company’s focus on addressing the rising demand for efficient, high-performance cleaning products across commercial settings, including foodservice, retail and facility management. The move highlights PG’s strategy to leverage trusted brands while strengthening its presence in the professional cleaning segment.



The launch comes at a time when businesses are increasingly prioritizing operational efficiency and hygiene standards. Insights cited by the company indicate that a significant share of cleaning professionals continue to face challenges with conventional surface-cleaning products, particularly in tackling grease, stains and heavy grime. In response, the Mr. Clean PRO portfolio has been developed to deliver improved cleaning performance, enabling businesses to streamline workflows and maintain consistent cleanliness standards in demanding environments.



The newly introduced lineup features a range of specialized solutions, including floor cleaners, degreasing formulas and multi-surface cleaners tailored for high-traffic commercial areas. These products are designed with enhanced formulations aimed at improving grease-cutting capability, reducing the need for excessive scrubbing and optimizing overall cleaning productivity. Such performance-focused features are expected to help businesses save time and improve efficiency, particularly in settings that require frequent and intensive cleaning.



From a strategic standpoint, the rollout of Mr. Clean PRO underscores P&G PRO’s broader objective of expanding its professional product ecosystem and strengthening its foothold in institutional markets. By combining established brand recognition with professional-grade innovation, the company aims to deepen customer engagement and drive growth within the commercial cleaning category. The launch aligns with PG’s long-term growth approach centered on innovation, brand leverage and solutions that enhance customer productivity.



Procter & Gamble currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Procter & Gamble Company (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Procter & Gamble Company (The) Quote

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Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



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