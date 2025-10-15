PFW Advisors Sells Out of BND With $6 Million Exit

Key Points

Sold 81,510 shares of BND, estimated trade value of approximately $6 million based on the average price for Q3 2025

Previously, the position accounted for 1.8% of the fund's AUM as of Q3 2025

Post-trade BND stake: zero shares, $0 value

On October 14, 2025, PFW Advisors LLC reported in an SEC filing that it sold its entire position in the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund(NASDAQ:BND)as of Q3 2025.

What happened

PFW Advisors LLC reported in its October 14, 2025, SEC filing that it fully exited its position in the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the third quarter. The sale involved 81,510 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $6 million based on quarterly average pricing. The fund now holds no shares in the fund.

What else to know

PFW Advisors LLC is no longer invested in the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund. BND previously represented 1.8% of the funds' AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

VMC: $32.9 million (9.8% of AUM)

IWF: $30.6 million (9.0% of AUM)

KO: $30.2 million (8.9% of AUM)

IWD: $23.2 million(6.9% of AUM)

IWR: $17.6 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of October 15, 2025, shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund were priced at $74.70, up 3.71% YTD, underperforming the S&P 500 by 9.7 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of October 15, 2025) $74.70 Dividend Yield 3.76% 1-Year Total Return 3.71%

Company snapshot

Tracks a broad, investment-grade U.S. bond index, providing diversified exposure to government, corporate, and securitized fixed income securities.

Portfolio consists of government, corporate, mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and international dollar-denominated bonds, selected through a sampling approach.

Operates as a passively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF), offering broad fixed income exposure to investors.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund is one of the largest fixed-income ETFs, providing institutional investors with scalable access to the U.S. investment-grade bond market. The fund’s strategy emphasizes broad diversification and index replication.

Foolish take

PFW Advisors recently sold off their entire $6 million stake in the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund. This looks like a deliberate move away from broad fixed-income investments, especially with all the talk about changing interest rates. This fund, which is usually a core holding for many conservative portfolios, has only gained a modest 3.7% this year, which is pretty steady but still way behind the S&P 500's strong performance.

Since PFW Advisors' biggest holdings are now in equity ETFs and blue-chip stocks, this exit probably means they're leaning more towards growth-focused assets or making a strategic shift out of bonds due to uncertainty about future rate cuts. Still, the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund remains one of the most diverse ways to get exposure to U.S. investment-grade debt, covering Treasuries, corporate bonds, and mortgage-backed securities—all within a low-cost, passively managed structure built for long-term stability.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

Index fund: A fund designed to track the performance of a specific market index.

Investment-grade: Bonds rated as relatively low risk of default by credit rating agencies.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a financial firm or fund.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Passively managed: A fund strategy aiming to replicate an index rather than actively selecting investments.

Fixed income: Investments that pay regular interest, such as bonds or debt securities.

Mortgage-backed securities: Bonds secured by a pool of home mortgages.

Asset-backed securities: Bonds backed by pools of financial assets like loans, leases, or receivables.

Sampling approach: Selecting a representative subset of securities to closely match an index's performance.

Index replication: The process of constructing a portfolio to closely mirror a specific index.

Adam Palasciano has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

