Pfizer's (PFE) Ulcerative Colitis Pill Velsipity Gets EU Nod

Pfizer PFE announced that the European Commission has granted marketing approval to its oral, once-daily pill called Velsipity (etrasimod) to treat moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).

The approval for the oral, once-daily, selective sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator (2 mg dose) is for UC patients who are 16 years of age and older and who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or injectable therapies like biologics.

The approval was expected in December 2023 as the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had given a positive opinion recommending its approval. The FDA had approved Velsipity (etrasimod) for UC in October 2023.

Velsipity’s approval was based on data from two pivotal phase III studies, ELEVATE UC 52 and ELEVATE 12. These studies evaluated the safety and efficacy of a daily 2mg dose of oral etrasimod in UC patients who had failed treatment with at least one conventional, biologic or a JAK inhibitor. Both studies achieved their primary endpoint of clinical remission over placebo and all key secondary endpoints.

Velsipity (etrasimod) was added to Pfizer’s inflammation and immunology portfolio with the March 2022 acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals.

The oral, once-daily pill for UC, a chronic condition, is the only advanced therapy approved for use in patients 16 years of age or older in the EU.

Velsipity and Pfizer’s other new products, Abrysvo RSV vaccine, Penbraya pentavalent meningococcal vaccine and Zavzpret nasal spray for migraine, among others, are the key to reviving its growth. With the end of the pandemic, sales of Pfizer’s COVID-19 products declined steeply in 2023. Nonetheless, Pfizer expects better non-COVID operational revenue growth in the future quarters, driven by its in-line products like the Vyndaqel family, new launches like Abrysvo, Velsipity, Penbraya, Zavzpret and newly acquired products like Nurtec as well as those acquired from Seagen.

The December 2023 acquisition of Seagen has strengthened Pfizer’s portfolio of cancer drugs by adding four antibody-drug conjugates or ADCs — Adcetris, Padcev, Tukysa and Tivdak. ADCs are considered a disruptive innovation in the pharmaceutical industry as these will enable better treatment of cancer by harnessing the targeting power of antibodies to deliver cytotoxic molecule drugs to tumors.

Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

