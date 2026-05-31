Is Pfizer Stock a "Value Trap" or a Generational Opportunity?

Key Points

Pfizer's stock has fallen more than 50% from its 2021 high.

The stock is trading below its pre-coronavirus pandemic level.

Pfizer is dealing with what are, in reality, just normal headwinds in the pharmaceutical sector.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer ›

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) was founded in 1849. That makes the company well over 100 years old. Not many companies have managed to survive as long as Pfizer has, especially in an industry as highly technical and intensely competitive as theirs. This is not a company that shies from a fight or gives up in the face of adversity.

A corporate ethos of surviving no matter what is often overlooked by investors. But it is the vital factor to consider today for this well-respected pharmaceutical company. Yes, Pfizer is dealing with headwinds. But given the company's long and successful history, the over 50% drop in the stock price could actually be a generational opportunity for long-term investors to buy the company.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why is Pfizer's stock down so much?

There are actually two factors to consider in the current drawdown. The first is the massive stock price spike that occurred during the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer was one of a small number of healthcare companies to develop a COVID vaccine. Wall Street, as is typical, projected the then-current trends too far into the future, essentially assuming that COVID vaccines would be needed regularly and in perpetuity.

In that scenario, Pfizer's COVID vaccine was a goldmine, and the stock rose dramatically. That scenario didn't play out, as the world learned to live with COVID and investors dumped Pfizer. But the company's problems got worse from there.

For starters, like all drug companies, Pfizer has a number of important drugs that drive its top line. Those drugs have limited periods of patent protection. When the patent protections end, generics usually flood the market and sales of Pfizer's name-brand drugs decline. There's nothing unusual about this, with drug makers often looking to find new drugs to take their place. Pfizer has material patent expirations running through 2028.

That top-line risk has investors worried. But the concern is compounded by the fact that Pfizer hasn't been particularly successful at finding new drugs to replace those losing patent protection. The big black eye came when Pfizer had to drop a GLP-1 weight loss drug it was working on in early 2025. GLP-1 drugs are hot today, and Pfizer's absence from the game is a problem for investors.

Pfizer isn't giving up, and neither should you

Wall Street appears to be treating Pfizer as if it will never get back on track, as the stock trades below its pre-pandemic levels. Only drug development doesn't happen on a set schedule, and setbacks are fairly common. It is what a company does when it faces a setback that really matters. In Pfizer's case, it quickly shifted gears, buying a competitor with a more attractive GLP-1 drug.

On top of that, it has other drugs in the works, as well, including vaccines, oncology drugs, and migraine medications, among others. The company is planning up to 20 pivotal studies in 2026 and had encouraging phase 3 updates on three studies in the first quarter of 2026.

Pfizer is not licking its wounds; it is working just as hard as it always has at the difficult task of medical innovation. Sometimes it just takes longer to innovate than other times, leading to a mismatch between patent expirations and new drug development. Pfizer isn't alone; other large, well-respected pharmaceutical companies have gone through the same thing. If history is any guide, Pfizer will work through this difficult period.

Pfizer could be a generational opportunity

Well-run companies don't end up in the deep discount bin very often. But that looks like what has happened with Pfizer today. If you buy the stock now, while Wall Street is deeply negative, you can set yourself up for long-term success as the drug company deals with typical industry dynamics. And given the 6.5% dividend yield, you will be well compensated for waiting for better days. Yes, the stock is down dramatically, but that's not a trap; it is a long-term investment opportunity (and one you may even hand off to your heirs).

Should you buy stock in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pfizer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $463,900!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,401!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 31, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.