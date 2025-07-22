Pfizer Stock (PFE) Opinions on Stagnant Performance and Policy Risks

Recent discussions on X about Pfizer's stock, ticker PFE, have centered around the company's stagnant performance and lack of significant catalysts to drive growth. Many users have expressed frustration over the stock's inability to break out of its current range, with some pointing to broader market shifts away from traditional pharmaceutical giants. The tone reflects a sense of impatience as investors await a major development or pipeline success to reignite interest.

Additionally, there has been chatter about external pressures, including potential policy changes like drug tariffs that could impact Pfizer's operations. Posts on X highlight a cautious outlook, with some speculating that such risks could further weigh on the stock's trajectory. The conversation remains dynamic, with a mix of technical analysis and broader industry concerns fueling the debate.

Pfizer Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Pfizer Insider Trading Activity

Pfizer insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD E BLAYLOCK purchased 19,457 shares for an estimated $499,072

JENNIFER B. DAMICO (SVP & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $64,825

Pfizer Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,371 institutional investors add shares of Pfizer stock to their portfolio, and 1,405 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Pfizer Government Contracts

We have seen $5,109,368 of award payments to $PFE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Pfizer Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

Pfizer Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $25.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $33.0 on 02/10/2025

on 02/10/2025 Andrew Baum from Citigroup set a target price of $29.0 on 01/28/2025

