Pfizer Stock (PFE) Opinions on Stagnant Performance and Policy Risks

Recent discussions on X about Pfizer's stock, ticker PFE, have centered around the company's stagnant performance and lack of significant catalysts to drive growth. Many users have expressed frustration over the stock's inability to break out of its current range, with some pointing to broader market shifts away from traditional pharmaceutical giants. The tone reflects a sense of impatience as investors await a major development or pipeline success to reignite interest.
Additionally, there has been chatter about external pressures, including potential policy changes like drug tariffs that could impact Pfizer's operations. Posts on X highlight a cautious outlook, with some speculating that such risks could further weigh on the stock's trajectory. The conversation remains dynamic, with a mix of technical analysis and broader industry concerns fueling the debate.
Pfizer Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 06/03.
- SENATOR RON WYDEN sold up to $15,000 on 06/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/30, 04/29, 02/26 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 03/31, 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
Pfizer Insider Trading Activity
Pfizer insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD E BLAYLOCK purchased 19,457 shares for an estimated $499,072
- JENNIFER B. DAMICO (SVP & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $64,825
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
Pfizer Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,371 institutional investors add shares of Pfizer stock to their portfolio, and 1,405 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 107,429,526 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,722,264,188
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 36,497,190 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $924,838,794
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 36,291,913 shares (+325.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $919,637,075
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 22,427,541 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $568,313,888
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 17,957,928 shares (+856.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $455,053,895
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 16,386,931 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $415,244,831
- AMUNDI added 15,758,846 shares (+43.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $399,329,157
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Pfizer Government Contracts
We have seen $5,109,368 of award payments to $PFE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS DELIVERY ORDER IS TO PROCURE PHARMACEUTICALS TO REPLENISH EXPIRED PRODUCT.: $2,151,230
- STERILE WATER FOR INJECTION 20ML: $1,167,976
- 8510849631!OTHER MEDICAL: $924,719
- PFIZER VACCINES STORAGE AND ROTATION CONTRACT: $410,203
- CIPROFLOXACIN: $243,101
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
Pfizer Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for Pfizer, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PFE forecast page.
Pfizer Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 04/30/2025
- Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025
- Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $25.0 on 04/08/2025
- Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $33.0 on 02/10/2025
- Andrew Baum from Citigroup set a target price of $29.0 on 01/28/2025
