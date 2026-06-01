Pfizer (PFE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, PFE's low point in its 52 week range is $23.06 per share, with $28.745 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.64. The PFE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Further PFE Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.