Pfizer (PFE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $26.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 4.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 6.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pfizer in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.56, showcasing a 54.47% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.86 billion, indicating a 24.21% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $60.26 billion, which would represent changes of +21.2% and +3.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.86% higher. Currently, Pfizer is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Pfizer is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.89, so one might conclude that Pfizer is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

