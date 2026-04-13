Pfizer (PFE) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $27.34, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 1.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pfizer in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 5, 2026. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.57%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.83 billion, indicating a 0.86% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.98 per share and a revenue of $61.01 billion, signifying shifts of -7.45% and -2.51%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. As of now, Pfizer holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Pfizer is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.04. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.4 for its industry.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.