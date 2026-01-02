Pfizer (PFE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Pfizer (PFE) was up +1.12% at $25.18. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.03%.

The drugmaker's stock has dropped by 3.11% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pfizer in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.56, marking a 11.11% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $17.1 billion, indicating a 3.75% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.1 per share and revenue of $61.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.32% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.84% downward. At present, Pfizer boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.5.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, positioning it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

