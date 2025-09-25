Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $23.60, marking a -2.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.

Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a loss of 3.91% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0.7%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pfizer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.79, indicating a 25.47% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.18 billion, down 2.95% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.14 per share and a revenue of $63.81 billion, representing changes of +0.96% and +0.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pfizer. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.36% increase. Currently, Pfizer is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Pfizer is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.67. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.1 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

