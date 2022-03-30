Pfizer (PFE) 2nd Ulcerative Colitis Study on Etrasimod Succeeds

Pfizer’s PFE year-long phase III study evaluating pipeline candidate, etrasimod, for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) met primary and key secondary endpoints. UC is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

In the ELEVATE UC 52 study, patients treated with etrasimod (2 mg once daily) achieved statistically significant improvements in the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission at weeks 12 and 52 compared to placebo. The secondary endpoints of the study were also met with statistical significance at both 12 and 52 weeks. The safety profile of etrasimod in the study was consistent with previous studies. The 433 UC patients enrolled in the study had previously failed or were intolerant to at least one conventional, biologic, or JAK therapy.

ELEVATE UC 52 is the second phase III study on etrasimod, an oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, for UC to have met primary and key secondary endpoints.

Positive 12-week data from the first study ELEVATE 12 study were announced last week. The data showed that patients treated with etrasimod (2 mg once daily) achieved statistically significant improvements in the primary endpoint of clinical remission at week 12 compared with placebo. The secondary endpoints of the study were also met with statistical significance.

Data from ELEVATE 12 and ELEVATE 52 studies and their long-term extension studies will now form the basis of the regulatory submissions expected later this year

Apart from UC, etrasimod is being studied across multiple gastroenterology and dermatology indications, including atopic dermatitis (AD), eosinophilic esophagitis, Crohn’s disease (CD) and alopecia areata.

Etrasimod was added to Pfizer’s pipeline following its recent acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion. Other than etrasimod, the acquisition added two mid-stage candidates, namely APD418 and temanogrel, to Pfizer’s pipeline, which are being developed as treatments for cardiovascular disorders.

Pfizer has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

