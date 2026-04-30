Pfizer Just Scored a Win That Wall Street Can't Ignore

Key Points

Pfizer persuaded three drugmakers to delay the production of generic Vyndamax.

That settlement will buy Pfizer more time to develop new blockbuster drugs.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer ›

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) recently reached settlements with three generic drugmakers -- Hikma, Cipla, and Dexcel -- to extend the patent protection of Vyndamax, one of its best-selling drugs, through June 2031. Let's see why that deal is bullish for Pfizer's stock.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Vyndamax, which treats heart problems in adults with cardiomyopathy, along with its related drugs, generated $6.3 billion in revenue for Pfizer in 2025. That represented 17% growth from 2024 and accounted for 10% of its top line. Vyndamax's rising sales offset its slowing sales of COVID vaccines and drugs, but its key patents will start expiring in 2028 and 2029.

Most analysts had expected Pfizer's Vyndamax revenue to start declining in 2029 as those three drugmakers launched their generic versions. However, the settlement will delay those launches and give Pfizer two more years to fill that void with new drugs. The terms of that deal were confidential, but it likely included cash payments, licensing deals, or other incentives.

By locking in Vyndamax through 2031, Pfizer is giving its investors a clear outlook for the next five years. That stabilization -- along with the expansion of its respiratory vaccine portfolio, its new GLP-1 obesity drugs, and new cancer drugs -- could help it generate steady growth again.

Should you buy stock in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pfizer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,797!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,282,815!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 979% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2026.

Leo Sun has positions in Pfizer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.