Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.95, the dividend yield is 3.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFE was $39.95, representing a -7.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.08 and a 26.38% increase over the 52 week low of $31.61.

PFE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports PFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 62.16%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PFE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PFE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDL with an increase of 13.46% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PFE at 7.89%.

