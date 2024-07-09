Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Tuesday announced that Mikael Dolsten will step down from the role of Chief Scientific Officer, and President, Pfizer Research & Development.

The drug manufacturer also stated that Dolsten will continue to serve in his current position until a successor is appointed.

To identify a new chief scientific officer, Pfizer will initiate an external search which is expected to last through early next year.

Currently, Pfizer's stock is moving down 1.84 percent, to $ 27.42 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.