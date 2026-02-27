BioTech
Pfizer, Astellas Pharma Share Positive Data From Bladder Cancer Trial

February 27, 2026 — 10:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Astellas Pharma Inc., Friday announced the positive results from the Phase 3 EV-304 clinical trial for PADCEV in combination with Keytruda in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Before and after surgery data revealed a 47% reduction in the risk of tumor recurrence, progression or death compared to patients treated with standard of care neoadjuvant gemcitabine and cisplatin.

Additionally, an estimated 79.4% of patients were event-free at two years, relative to 66.2% treated with standard of care neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

Further, the study showed a 35% reduced risk of death in patients treated with perioperative enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

The EV-304 results, combined with the EV-303 study, provide compelling evidence that perioperative enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab may offer survival benefits in the curative setting for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer, the company stated.

