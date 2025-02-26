PFG Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Principal Financial Group Inc is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.07% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $3,419,999 worth of PFG shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Principal Financial Group Inc is $3/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/12/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PFG, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
PFG operates in the Life & Health Insurance sector, among companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), and Elevance Health Inc (ELV).
Top 25 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks — Income To Feel Good About »
Also see: Closed End Funds List
Institutional Holders of ELB
Funds Holding RSKD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.