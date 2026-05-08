PFE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.72, changing hands as low as $25.68 per share. Pfizer Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFE's low point in its 52 week range is $21.97 per share, with $28.745 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.70. The PFE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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