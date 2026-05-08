PFE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, PFE's low point in its 52 week range is $21.97 per share, with $28.745 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.70. The PFE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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