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PFE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/8/26

May 06, 2026 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/8/26, Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 6/12/26. As a percentage of PFE's recent stock price of $26.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of Pfizer Inc to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when PFE shares open for trading on 5/8/26.

PFE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PFE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Pfizer Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PFE's low point in its 52 week range is $21.97 per share, with $28.745 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.45.

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PFE makes up 6.96% of the Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (Symbol: OZEM) which is trading higher by about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding PFE).

In Wednesday trading, Pfizer Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Market News Video
 Funds Holding OVM
 Introduction to BDCs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Market News Video-> Funds Holding OVM-> Introduction to BDCs-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
OZEM

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