PFE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/8/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/8/26, Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 6/12/26. As a percentage of PFE's recent stock price of $26.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of Pfizer Inc to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when PFE shares open for trading on 5/8/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PFE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFE's low point in its 52 week range is $21.97 per share, with $28.745 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.45.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PFE makes up 6.96% of the Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (Symbol: OZEM) which is trading higher by about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding PFE).

In Wednesday trading, Pfizer Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.