PEXA Group Limited Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

PEXA Group Limited (AU:PXA) has released an update.
PEXA Group Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by shareholders. This includes key resolutions on director elections and the approval of the company’s equity incentive plan. As PEXA continues to dominate the digital property exchange market in Australia, these outcomes reflect strong investor confidence in its strategic direction.
