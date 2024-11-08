Pets at Home Executes Share Buyback Program

Pets at Home (GB:PETS) has released an update.

Pets at Home Group Plc has repurchased 117,525 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The buyback saw shares purchased at prices ranging from 298.4 GBp to 306.6 GBp, with a volume-weighted average of 303.5832 GBp. This move reduces the total number of shares in issue to 461,609,320, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and interest calculations.

