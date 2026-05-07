PetroTal Corp. Announces Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.29 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $30.85 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 40.0% to $65.95 million from $109.95 million last year.

PetroTal Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.29 Mln. vs. $30.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $65.95 Mln vs. $109.95 Mln last year.

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