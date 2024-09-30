Petrofac Plans to Undergo Financial Restructuring to Boost Liquidity

Petrofac Ltd. POFCY, a London-based oilfield services firm, is set to undergo major financial restructuring. The company has reached an agreement with a few important stakeholders and decided to convert a significant portion of its debt into equity. This move is anticipated to result in the dilution of its existing shareholders.

Per the terms of the agreement, the company shall receive funding underwritten by a group of senior secured noteholders. Furthermore, Petrofac will receive fresh equity from both new and existing investors. This financial restructuring plan is anticipated to improve Petrofac’s liquidity position and strengthen its financial position.

The in-principle agreement involved key stakeholders, including a group of senior secured noteholders and certain clients who have secured engineering and construction contracts with the company. The noteholders represent nearly 47% of the outstanding notes. POFCY is also in talks with its bank lenders and two of its majority shareholders, who cumulatively own 34% of its shares. The deal is non-binding at present. However, Petrofac mentioned that a lock-up agreement should be announced in the upcoming weeks, outlining the final terms and conditions.

Petrofac also mentioned that it plans to renegotiate terms with a few of its clients in order to safeguard important contracts in the firm backlog. The company highlighted that even though the deal has not closed yet, this is a significant step toward strengthening its balance sheet. The financial restructuring plan should enable Petrofac to adopt a sustainable capital structure. A better financial position should allow it to not only execute the existing deals but also sign new contracts.

POFCY currently boasts a backlog of approximately $8 billion. The company is facing financial difficulties, specifically in the engineering and construction division due to delayed payments and cost overruns on the contracts it secured in 2023. It had been looking to secure funding since (at least) December 2023.

