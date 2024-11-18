News & Insights

PetroChina Unveils Board Structure and Leadership Roles

November 18, 2024 — 05:43 am EST

PetroChina Company (HK:0857) has released an update.

PetroChina Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its five established committees, including key positions such as Chairman held by Dai Houliang. The board features a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, reflecting a diversified leadership structure.

