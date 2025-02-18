Is Petrobras Stock a Smart Bet After the Latest Buzios Update?

Brazilian energy major Petrobras PBR has kicked off 2025 with significant developments at its massive Búzios Field, one of the most productive oil assets in the country’s pre-salt region. The company recently confirmed a new oil discovery in the field, reinforcing its growth potential. Adding to this momentum, Petrobras has begun production from Almirante Tamandaré, a high-capacity floating production, storage, and offloading unit (FPSO) that can process up to 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd). These updates have helped PBR stock climb 9% year to date, outperforming the energy sector's 4% gain. But does this make Petrobras a compelling investment? Let’s break it down.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Búzios Expansion Strengthens Growth Prospects

The Búzios Field remains Petrobras' crown jewel. The latest discovery in the field, confirmed through well 9-BUZ-99D-RJS, highlights the potential for additional reserves beneath the main reservoir. While further testing and analysis are required, the find could boost long-term production capacity.



Meanwhile, the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré has started operations, marking the sixth production system at Búzios. With the field projected to reach a production capacity of 1 million bpd by the second half of 2025 and a long-term target of 2 million bpd by 2030, Petrobras is well-positioned to scale output. Given the field’s low lifting costs and strong profitability, this expansion could significantly strengthen cash flows in the coming years.

Attractive Valuation and Strong Cash Flow

Despite its operational strengths, Petrobras trades at a notable discount compared to Western oil majors. The stock's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.61 is far lower than ExxonMobil XOM and Shell SHEL, which trade above or slightly below 10X earnings. This undervaluation reflects concerns over political risks and government influence but could present a buying opportunity for investors seeking exposure to high free cash flow and strong reserve growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Petrobras continues to generate substantial free cash flow, even amid oil price volatility. In Q3 2024, the company posted $6.9 billion in free cash flow, extending its streak to 38 consecutive quarters of positive cash generation. This financial strength supports its variable dividend model, currently yielding over 10%, making it one of the highest-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Political Risks and Government Intervention Loom

Despite the positives, Petrobras faces significant political risks due to government control. With the Brazilian government holding a majority stake, political influence remains a key concern. President Lula's administration has pushed for lower dividend payouts and higher reinvestment in state-backed projects, which may limit future returns for its shareholders.



Additionally, Petrobras recently altered its fuel pricing strategy, moving away from international benchmarks to a more discretionary pricing model. This shift raises concerns about potential government interference, especially in a volatile oil market where Petrobras may be forced to absorb losses instead of passing costs to consumers.

Commodity Price Volatility and Currency Risks

Petrobras' profitability remains highly sensitive to oil price fluctuations. While production growth is strong, revenues depend on global crude prices. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects oil prices to remain flat or slightly decline in 2025, limiting Petrobras’ pricing upside.



The company also faces currency risk, as its ADRs trade in U.S. dollars while generating revenues in Brazilian reais. A weakening real could negatively impact Petrobras' stock performance for international investors.

Conclusion: A Balanced Investment Case

Petrobras presents a mixed investment picture. On the bullish side, the company boasts strong production growth, a low-cost structure, and an attractive valuation. The Búzios expansion and consistent cash flow reinforce its long-term potential. However, political risks, price volatility, and government interference pose challenges that investors must consider.



While Petrobras' high dividend yield and discounted valuation provide downside protection, uncertainties surrounding regulation and macroeconomic conditions could limit near-term upside. Given this balance of risks and rewards, Petrobras currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors should watch oil prices, currency movements, and government policies closely before making any major moves in PBR stock.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.