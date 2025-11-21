Petrobras Set to Boost Offshore Production With P-84, P-85 FPSOs

Petrobras PBR, Brazil’s state-controlled integrated oil and gas company, is set to advance its offshore production capabilities with the upcoming deployment of the P-84 and P-85 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (“FPSO”) vessels. These vessels will be integral to operations in the Atapu and Sépia fields, both located approximately 200 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

As part of the project, Sulzer, a global leader in pump manufacturing, has been awarded a significant contract to supply specialized water injection systems. This collaboration, which also involves Seatrium, a world-renowned provider of engineering solutions, is set to enhance Petrobras’ offshore operations and ensure long-term sustainability.

Sulzer’s Expertise in Offshore Pump Systems

Sulzer’s reputation for delivering cutting-edge pump technologies is well-established, especially in offshore oil and gas operations. The company’s ability to meet the rigorous demands of the industry was a key factor in its selection for the P-84 and P-85 FPSO projects. As part of its contract, Sulzer will supply water injection pump packages that include BB5 9.5 MW pumps, BB1 660 kW booster pumps and BB2 850 kW seawater booster pumps. Each of these pumps has been meticulously engineered to meet the stringent application requirements set forth by Petrobras and Seatrium.

These pump packages are designed for optimal efficiency within a compact footprint, which is essential for FPSO installations where space is limited. By integrating advanced hydraulic systems, Sulzer ensures these pumps deliver the required performance while reducing operational risks and extending the lifespan of the equipment. With this contract, Sulzer demonstrates its capability to provide highly reliable solutions that withstand the most challenging offshore conditions.

Strategic Collaboration Between Sulzer, Seatrium and Petrobras

The P-84 and P-85 projects represent the continued success of Sulzer’s collaborations with Seatrium and Petrobras, following their previous work on the P-78, P-80 and P-83 FPSOs. These successful partnerships are a testament to the seamless integration of engineering expertise and operational capacity across different countries. Sulzer’s global supply-chain cooperation — combining technical know-how from its Swiss and German operations with local engineering talent in Brazil — ensures a streamlined delivery process for these complex projects.

Bruno Antoniassi, senior manager of Sales and Application Engineering at Sulzer Brazil, emphasizes the value of global collaboration. Antoniassi notes that the integrated approach — covering manufacturing, testing in Brazil and coordinating installation across Brazil, China and Singapore — enables it to meet tight schedules and deliver high-quality systems.

Advanced Technology for Improved Efficiency and Reduced Emissions

The P-84 and P-85 FPSOs are designed to push the envelope in terms of production capacity and environmental performance. Each vessel will have an oil production capacity of 225,000 barrels per day, along with the ability to process 10 million cubic meters of gas daily. To meet the growing global demand for energy, Petrobras is focusing on improving the efficiency of its operations while simultaneously working toward reducing its environmental impact.

The pump systems provided by Sulzer are built with cutting-edge technologies that contribute to these goals. The water injection pumps help maintain reservoir pressure and ensure optimal oil recovery, enhancing overall efficiency. Furthermore, the selection of these systems has been driven by Petrobras’ commitment to minimizing its greenhouse gas emissions intensity — a critical aspect of the broader sustainability initiatives.

Local Expertise and Aftermarket Support for Long-Term Success

The collaboration between Sulzer, Seatrium and Petrobras extends beyond the initial delivery phase. Sulzer is committed to providing ongoing support throughout the operational life of the FPSOs. Once the pumps are installed, Sulzer will assist with the commissioning and site integration tests, ensuring that the systems are functioning at full capacity before the vessels are deployed in the field.

Furthermore, Antoniassi highlights that Sulzer's local presence in Brazil is key to providing ongoing support. He emphasizes that their team in Brazil is committed to offering aftermarket engineering support for the next 30 years, ensuring the long-term performance and reliability of their systems.

Seatrium’s Role in Vessel Construction

While Sulzer’s contribution centers around the supply of advanced pump systems, Seatrium plays a pivotal role in the construction of the FPSOs. The company is known for its expertise in offshore vessel engineering and responsible for completing the vessels in their entirety. Seatrium’s capabilities in managing complex projects and ensuring the timely delivery of high-quality assets have made it a key partner in this endeavor.

The P-84 and P-85 FPSOs will feature state-of-the-art technologies that set new standards for efficiency and throughput in the offshore oil and gas sector. Seatrium’s commitment to quality and innovation ensures that Petrobras will have the infrastructure necessary to meet the growing energy demands of the future.

Outlook: Deployment in 2026 and Beyond

Sulzer’s role in the P-84 and P-85 projects is a significant milestone in the ongoing evolution of Petrobras’ offshore operations. The project is expected to be completed by early 2026, with advanced testing already underway at Sulzer’s facilities. Once fully operational, these FPSOs will contribute substantially to Brazil’s oil production capacity, offering both immediate and long-term benefits to Petrobras and the global energy market.

With their advanced pump systems, the P-84 and P-85 vessels are poised to set new benchmarks for oil recovery efficiency, while their emphasis on environmental sustainability will help Petrobras achieve its goals of reducing emissions. The collaboration between Sulzer, Seatrium and Petrobras is a shining example of the power of global partnerships in driving forward the future of offshore energy production.

