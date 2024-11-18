News & Insights

Stocks

Petrobras to Present Strategic and Business Plans

November 18, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Petrobras is set to unveil its Strategic Plan 2050 and Business Plan 2025-2029 during a webcast on November 22, 2024. The company’s Executive Board will discuss these plans, which aim for approval by the Board of Directors. This event could impact investors’ views on Petrobras’ long-term growth and strategy.

For further insights into PBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.