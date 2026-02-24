Petrobras (PBR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Petrobras (PBR) was up +2.48% at $16.54. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 12.55% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.98%.

The upcoming earnings release of Petrobras will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 5, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.57, marking a 16.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.06 billion, up 10.8% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.28 per share and a revenue of $88.55 billion, representing changes of +10.07% and -3.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.33% higher within the past month. Petrobras is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Petrobras currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.69, so one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that PBR currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.32. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

